Bajaj launches Platina 100 Kick Start in India

Bajaj has launched the Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) in the country with Combined Braking System (CBS). The new Bajaj Platina 100 KS CBS is priced at Rs 40,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available for bookings at all of the company’s dealerships across India.

The new kick start variant is substantially cheaper by about Rs 7000 over the Platina Electric Start (ES) version and is the new entry-level variant in the Platina line-up. The motorcycle range remains a popular seller for Bajaj Auto in South Asia.

Bajaj Platina 100 KS gets no other changes. The bike continues to get the ‘ComforTec’ technology comprising of longer front and rear suspension, rubber foot pegs, directional tyres and a spring soft seat, all of which are aimed to make the ride quality comfortable for the rider and pillion. Bajaj says the Platina gives 20 per cent less jerks as a result, over similar motorcycles in its class.

Power comes from the same 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine tuned for 7.8 bhp and 8.34 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox, while the top speed is claimed at 90 kmph. The bike comes with an LED DRL headlamp, and is now available in two colour options – Ebony black with silver decals and Cocktail wine red.