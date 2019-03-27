By selling Vijay Mallya’s shares banks recovered 1008 crores

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed that the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) has recovered around 1008 crore rupees by selling the shares of United Breweries (Holding) of absconding businessman Vijay Mallya. Over 74 lakh shares held by Mallya in the United Breweries Holdings Limited were liquidated by the DDRT.

The recovery officer of the DRT, Bangalore published a notice early this month for the sale of a total of 74,04,932 shares of UBHL.

“Based on the submissions made and proactive steps taken by the ED and in view of the large outstanding debts of the SBI consortium against Kingfisher Airlines and Vijay Mallya, a special PMLA court allowed the sale of shares on March 2