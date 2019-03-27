Latest NewsTechnologyBusiness

Facebook shuts down 2,000 misleading accounts

Mar 27, 2019
Thousands of accounts that had misleading tinge were removed from the Facebook platform by its authorities. These accounts have also been removed from Instagram. The largest online company has announced that they are removing 2,632 pages and groups. All those accounts connected to Iran, Macedonia, Russia and Kosovo now has been removed.

The authorities have argued that they only removed those accounts which were seemed malicious and misleading other users. Facebook explained regarding the same in their blogs. The company had said that there were many accounts which have been operated from Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Kashmir and Kazakhstan. The account owners represented themselves as fake residents and made up media entities using fake accounts. These accounts shared fake political ideologies.

