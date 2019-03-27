Latest NewsIndia

India has registered its name as a space power, says PM Narendra Modi

Mar 27, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation said India has established its name as a space power. Only the US, Russia and China has the destination so far. India is the fourth nation now.

“Our scientists have successfully shot down a Low Earth Orbit satellite.”

The operation was a success. ‘Mission Shakti’ was a difficult mission. It happened in just three minutes.

It’s a proud moment for all Indians. It’s a matter of pride for all of us that it has been done by indigenously developed technology.

The Prime Minister congratulates the DRDO for the feat. India is using satellites in a constructive purpose in weather sciences, agriculture, railways, mining and so soon.

The anti-satellie A-SAT will strengthen the country’s defence.

India has always been against warfare in the space. This has not changed. Today’s test is within the limits of international laws.

“Our aim is to maintain peace, rather than war mongering. The aim of our space programme is peace, India’s economic and technological progress”

