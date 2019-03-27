Kanhaiya Kumar Raises this Huge Amount Within Hours of Launching his Crowd Funding

CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday had started a crowdfunding campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Soon after launching the campaign, it had raised over Rs 10 lakh. The campaign, launched on Tuesday in partnership with Our Democracy, a crowdfunding platform, aims at collecting Rs 70 lakh.

“Like every drop of water fills an earthen pot, (your) donation of Re 1 to my campaign fund will help me to fight the election and take the voice of the marginalized and exploited to Parliament,” he said at the launch of his crowdfunding.

“In a country where a farmer commits suicide every 30 minutes, where unemployment is casting its darkest shadow in 45 years and the unemployed are deluded into a constructed binary of Hindu-Muslim conflict, it is now incumbent upon the common people to rise up and save democracy,” Kumar said in his appeal to donate for his cause.