CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Mardaani 2’ Starring Rani Mukherji stars shooting

Mar 27, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji has started shooting of her new film ‘Mardaani 2’. The film a sequel of the 2014 film ‘Mardaani’ is an action thriller. The film ‘Mardaani’ has both won critical acclaim and box-office victory.

Yash Raj Films, the producer of the film shared a picture from the sets of the cop drama on their official Twitter account. “#RaniMukerji starts shooting for #Mardaani2 | @Mardaani2,” the caption read.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film will be directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. Rani will reprise her role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. “Mardaani” was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film will release in the latter half of the year.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Priyanka Chopra was caught by a man from behind at Hollywood shooting site : See Viral Pics

May 8, 2018, 09:26 am IST

Saudi princess passes away

Dec 19, 2017, 06:43 pm IST

Nubia Red Magic Gaming Smartphone Launched in India. Check It Out

Dec 20, 2018, 07:16 am IST

General Election 2019: K.V.Thomas denied seat by Congress ; “I have never expected this” says K. V. Thomas.

Mar 16, 2019, 10:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close