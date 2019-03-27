‘Mardaani 2’ Starring Rani Mukherji stars shooting

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji has started shooting of her new film ‘Mardaani 2’. The film a sequel of the 2014 film ‘Mardaani’ is an action thriller. The film ‘Mardaani’ has both won critical acclaim and box-office victory.

Yash Raj Films, the producer of the film shared a picture from the sets of the cop drama on their official Twitter account. “#RaniMukerji starts shooting for #Mardaani2 | @Mardaani2,” the caption read.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film will be directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. Rani will reprise her role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. “Mardaani” was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film will release in the latter half of the year.