MGP MLA Dipak Pawaskar will be inducted into Goa government

In Goa, the Maharahstrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Dipak Pawaskar will be given a cabinet minister post. Early in the morning, the Maharahstrawadi Gomantak Party has merged with BJP. Pawaskar and another MGP MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar has joined BJP.

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will formally induct Pawaskar as a minister today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan where Governor Mridula Sinha will administer an oath to Pawaskar. The function will be held at 11.30 pm.