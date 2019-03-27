Latest NewsIndia

MGP MLA Dipak Pawaskar will be inducted into Goa government

Mar 27, 2019, 06:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Goa, the Maharahstrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Dipak Pawaskar will be given a cabinet minister post. Early in the morning, the Maharahstrawadi Gomantak Party has merged with BJP. Pawaskar and another MGP MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar has joined BJP.

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will formally induct Pawaskar as a minister today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan where Governor Mridula Sinha will administer an oath to Pawaskar. The function will be held at 11.30 pm.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Mother’s response to woman who body shamed her in Supermarket

Dec 10, 2017, 11:56 am IST

RK Nagar bypoll: ‘My family of three members got RS 18,000’

Dec 19, 2017, 04:18 pm IST
cannabis raid

LeT militant nabbed in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Jul 14, 2017, 03:01 pm IST
Dog

Falling dog hits woman on the head, knocks her unconscious : Watch Video

Apr 27, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close