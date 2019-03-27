Price of Renault KWID will increase

The French company has now increased the cost of its famous brand, Renault KWID. Reports say that the company will be increasing the rate of this particular variant by 3%.

Currently KWID standard have a price around 2.66 lakh and the higher variants have a rate of 4.6 lakh. When the reports say they are going to increase the rate by 3% in their production vehicles, we must expect that the price will ranging from 4.72 lakh to 5.5 lakh.

The company has said the decisions were made on behalf of the rise in demand for the raw materials and change in an attitude of the market. Reports say that 2.75 KWIDS have been sold across the company so far. The company is looking forward to launch a new vehicle that could be run using electric power.