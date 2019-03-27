Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress Tomorrow

Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha – who was denied ticket from Bihar’s Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency – will join the Congress party on March 28, claim reports. The development comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party named Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as its candidate from the parliamentary seat.

Reports also suggest that the grand old party may field him from Patna Sahib, from where he is sitting MP.

Earlier in the day, Shatrughan – popularly known as Shotgun – showered praises upon Congress president Rahul Gandhi for announcing the minimum income scheme. Terming the scheme that promises guaranteed Rs 12,000 income for poor families a “masterstroke”, Sinha questioned BJP leaders who called the scheme a ‘chhal-kapat’ (deceit).

“It’s a masterstroke by the ‘master of situation’, @RahulGandhi – declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement ‘chhal-kapat’,” the estranged BJP leader tweeted.