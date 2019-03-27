Sonakshi Sinha Explains How People Body Shamed her Even After Shedding Weight

Sonakshi Sinha has been a usual victim to trolling and criticism for her weight. The actress, however, has always encountered all the trolls at her with some fitting responses.

At Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, the pretty actress talked about body shaming., “When I did Dabangg (2010), you had seen me before that also and I was very very big, I was unhealthy, I was unfit and I lost 30 kgs to do your film and still people found words to say about me, about my shape, about how I looked.”

“I used to go in the defensive space. I had put in so much effort, I have reduced so much, they have not seen the half of it. They have not seen the effort that has gone in, they have not seen the blood, sweat and tears that have gone in. And, still they are talking so, to hell with it, main jaisi hun vaisi rahungi, aapko dekhna hai aap dekho aap ko mat dekhna hai aap mat dekho,” she added.