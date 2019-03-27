Tipu Sultan’s silver-mounted gun fetches 60 000 pounds

A gun of Tipu Sultan has bagged 60,000 pounds at an auction held in England. A silver-mounted 20-bore flintlock gun and bayonet from the personal armoury of the Tipu, proved hugely popular as it attracted 14 bids before going under the hammer for 60,000 pounds.

A collection of rare artefacts from Tipu Sultan’s armoury, including one of his personal swords, discovered by a couple in their attic in the English county of Berkshire has been auctioned for around 107,000 pounds.

The other highlight lot, a gold-encrusted sword and suspension belt ensemble believed to be one of Tipu Sultan’s personal swords, attracted as many as 58 bids before being sold to the winning bidder for 18,500 pounds.

The two centrepieces formed part of a collection of eight items brought back by Major Thomas Hart of the East India Company after the Tiger of Mysore’s defeat at Seringapatam in 1799. Tipu died in 1799 at the age of 48.

Berkshire-based Antony Cribb Ltd auctioneers, said that majority of the buyer interest had come from Indians based in India.