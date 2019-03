Vijay Sethupathi’s new film titled as ‘Sanga Tamizhan’. The film directed by Vijay Chander has two female leads. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj are playing the two female leads. The film is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. ┬áThe film is supposed to be a complete commercial mass entertainer.

Vivek-Mervin have been roped in to compose the music of this film. Others in the cast include Soori, Nasser, Asutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan and John Vijay.