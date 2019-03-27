Latest NewsIndia

(WATCH) Bike Driver Traps Car Driver Who Drives on the Wrong Side

Mar 27, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
Jaipur: A video of a bike driver screwing up a car driver which drove on the wrong side of the road has now gone viral. The bike rider had a camera installed on his helmet and we have a great view of hiding into a two-way road and an Indigo car coming in the wrong way.

The car driver would have expected the bike to make way for him, but then he stood firm in front of the car. There was some heated exchange of words between the two for a while before car driver takes the correct side of the road.

The car driver also apologized for his driving. Watch the whole video here:

