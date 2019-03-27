Xiaomi’s new Mi Notebook Air is here. Know All About It

Xiaomi has launched the all-new Mi Notebook Air in China today. The new Mi Notebook Air comes with a screen size of 12.5-inch and brings much-improved hardware when compared to the previous generation Mi Notebook Air. One of the key highlights of the 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air is its light weight and its form factor.

Mi Notebook Air is an ultraportable, ultra-thin, all-metal laptop that weighs merely 1.07 Kgs. It sports a 12.5-inch full-HD display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution, 176 PPI pixel density, laminated display, and edge-to-edge glass protection. It is powered by 6th-generation Intel Core M3 processor and is paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM. On the memory front, it supports 128 GB of SSD via PCIe and one empty SATA slot for further expansion.

The Xiaomi laptop also includes a USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, and full-size backlit keyboard. The company notes that the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home edition.

The Mi Notebook Air 12.5 with M3 processor comes packed with 128GB storage and 4GB of RAM and it is priced at 3,599 Yuan (approx Rs 37,000). The M3 processor model also has a 256GB storage and 4 GB of RAM model. This model comes for 3,999 Yuan (approx Rs 41,000).