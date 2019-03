In Indian Premier League cricket, in today’s match, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab. KKR beat Punjab for 28 runs. This is the second victory for Kolkata. Andhre Russel of Kolkata who scored 48 runs out of 17 balls and gained 2 wickets is the man of the match.

Punjab which won the toss opted bowling and sent KKR to bat. Kolkata 218 runs in losing four wickets. But Punjab could only scored 190 runs .