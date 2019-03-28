NEWS

IPL UPDATES; RCB hits back against MI

Mar 28, 2019, 11:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Royal Challengers has a good start against Mumbai Indians. The RCB who went to the field for a chase of 188 runs has now 60 runs in account with one wicket loss.

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohili is on the field now. It was Moyeen Ali who had to withdraw from batting after scoring 7 runs out of 13 deliveries. It was in the 4th over that RCB has lost their first wicket.

Virak Kohili who came after the first wicket as the second batsman is still batting successfully. The veteran has taken 21 runs out of 10 balls.

The match is still progressing

Tags

Related Articles

terrorism

Terrorists’ death sentence confirmed by army chief

May 6, 2018, 08:35 am IST

Hadiya will continue studies as Akhila, says College Principal

Nov 28, 2017, 10:02 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Verdict Against Congress’s Plea

Dec 15, 2017, 03:18 pm IST
french-security-expert-raises-serious-allegations-against-narendra-modi-android-app

French security expert raises serious allegations against Narendra Modi Android app

Mar 24, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close