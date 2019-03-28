ISRO set to launch EMISAT with 28 foreign satellites

India will launch an electronic intelligence satellite ‘EMISAT’ for the Defence Development and Research Organisation (DRDO) on April 1. The Indian space agency will launch the EMISAT satellite along with 28 third party (foreign) satellites at 9.30 am on April 1. Reports inform that this is for the first time that ISRO will also demonstrate its new technologies like three different orbits with a new variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. This will be PSLV’s 47th mission to the space.

The 28 other satellites for international customers include those for the USA and Spain. The ISRO will launch the satellites on April 1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota, over 100 km north of Chennai. The space agency futher added saying that the launch would be subject to weather conditions.

The 436-kg EMISAT and other satellites would be launched from onboard the space agency’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-45, ISRO said in a statement. In January 2019, the space agency launched a defence imaging satellite Microsat R for the DRDO.