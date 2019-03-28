Kerala is reeling under heatwave condition

Kerala is reeling under severe heatwave condition as the temperature continues to soar in the state. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has extended the sunstroke till 31st March in 9 districts.
Around 65 people suffered sunburn today. Most number of cases were reported from Alappuzha district . Information has already been provided by government authorities to avoid being out in the sun between 11am and 3pm.
*???? ?????? ?????????????**?????????, ???????? ????????????? ?????????*??????? ????????? ??????? ??????????????…
