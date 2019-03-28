Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : TRS Lawmaker Joins BJP

In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), its outgoing MP AP Jithender Reddy on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied ticket for next month’s elections.

Jithender Reddy, who was leader of the TRS in Lok Sabha, formally joined the BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah in New Delhi.

It was a homecoming for Jithender Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Mahabubnagar on the BJP ticket in 1999. He later quit the BJP to join the TRS at the peak of Telangana movement.

In 2014, he was elected from the same constituency as a TRS candidate.

The TRS dropped him following allegations by some party candidates in the recent Assembly elections he did not extend the cooperation.