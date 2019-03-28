Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : TRS Lawmaker Joins BJP

Mar 28, 2019, 08:00 am IST
Less than a minute

In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), its outgoing MP AP Jithender Reddy on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied ticket for next month’s elections.

Jithender Reddy, who was leader of the TRS in Lok Sabha, formally joined the BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah in New Delhi.

It was a homecoming for Jithender Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Mahabubnagar on the BJP ticket in 1999. He later quit the BJP to join the TRS at the peak of Telangana movement.

In 2014, he was elected from the same constituency as a TRS candidate.

The TRS dropped him following allegations by some party candidates in the recent Assembly elections he did not extend the cooperation.

Tags

Related Articles

India to launch second indigenous nuclear-submarine soon

Sep 12, 2017, 03:28 pm IST

YouTube Removes “The Nun” Jump Scare Ad After User Complaints

Aug 16, 2018, 08:46 am IST

Taapsee Pannu replaced by Fatima Sana Shaikh in this Movie

Oct 3, 2018, 11:32 am IST

Six People shot in Street Shooting near Football Stadium

Oct 22, 2018, 06:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close