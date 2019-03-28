Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Will contest if Congress asks,says Priyanka Gandhi

“If my party asks me to contest the polls, I will definitely do so. But my personal wish is to work for the party’s organisation as a lot of work needs to be done,” the Congress leader told reporters. She said, “I have told party workers that it is very important you campaign properly this election. You should go to each and every house, and tell people that this election is to save the nation. Not Rahul Gandhi, but the nation should win this election.” Taking on UP Chief Minister’s Yogi Adityanath’s jibe that she visits temples only during elections, Priyanka Gandhi asked whether he knows anything about her.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of the state’s eastern districts kicked off second leg of her campaign on Wednesday with the visit to Amethi, her brother Rahul Gandhi’s constituency, and is scheduled to reach Ayodhya, where the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is located, on Friday. When asked whether she will visit the makeshift temple which houses the idol of Lord Ram or “Ram Lalla (infant Ram)”, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I haven’t checked my schedule.”