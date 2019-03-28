Latest NewsIndia

Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of a minor girl

Mar 28, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
A man was sentenced to death for rape, murder of a minor girl. The Kolkata City Sessions Court has sentenced Suresh Paswan to death for the rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in the city in 2013. The court termed the crime as as “rarest of rare” incident. The court found Paswan guilty of abduction, murder and rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Paswan, aged 40 was a attender of horses at the race course, icked up the child from in front of the shanty she lived in under a flyover at Hastings area near Kidderpore on the night of July 21, 2013. The body of the girl was found in a gutter near the race course in the next mrning.

