Mission Shakti: CPI(M) Against P.M Modi Addressing the Nation

In an address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has destroyed a live low-orbiting satellite during a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league”.PM Narendra Modi said ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

Apparently, P.M Modi’s speech has not impressed the opposition as they united against him alleging him of violating poll codes.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pointed out that such a mission should have normally been announced by “relevant scientific authorities like the DRDO.”

“I would like to know that if the EC was informed of such an address to the nation by the Prime Minister and did the EC consider and permit such an address to the nation by the Prime Minister?” Mr. Yechury questioned the EC in his letter.

“The PM using the public broadcaster to take credit for a mission accomplished by our scientific community at the time of elections is unethical and violation of MCC and the EC will have to look at he issue. It shows his desperation,” said Communist leader Mr. Raja.