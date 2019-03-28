CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Neeraj Madhav to play lead role in brother’s directorial debut

Mar 28, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Young actor Neeraj Madhav’s younger brother is also entering the Malayalam film industry. But Navneeth Madhav is not going to act in any film but he is going to direct a film And his elder brother will play the lead role in the film.

Navneeth Madhav is making his directorial debut with a film titled ‘Ennile Villain’. Neeraj plays the lead role in it and its first look poster was released last day in social media.

??? ???????????? ????????????????? '??????? ??????' first look poster. ????? ?????? ????? ??????????????? ????????…

Gepostet von Neeraj Madhav am Dienstag, 26. März 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Minister Rana Gurjit resigns from cabinet

Jan 16, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Won’t compensate in the misuse of personal data by Cambridge Analytica: Facebook

May 24, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

Vivek Tiwari murder : BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal 

Oct 1, 2018, 06:19 pm IST

Former union minister quit Congress

Feb 24, 2019, 06:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close