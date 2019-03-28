Neeraj Madhav to play lead role in brother’s directorial debut

Young actor Neeraj Madhav’s younger brother is also entering the Malayalam film industry. But Navneeth Madhav is not going to act in any film but he is going to direct a film And his elder brother will play the lead role in the film.

Navneeth Madhav is making his directorial debut with a film titled ‘Ennile Villain’. Neeraj plays the lead role in it and its first look poster was released last day in social media.