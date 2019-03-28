Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: BSE Sensex climbs 413 points

Mar 28, 2019, 06:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

The stock market today showed upward movement. In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices climbed up. The BSE Sensex closed at 412.84 points, or 1.08%t, higher at 38,545.72. The NSE Nifty closed at 11,570.00, up 124.95 points from the previous close.

In the Sensex, the top gainers were HCL Tech, SBI, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Infosys. In Nifty the top gainers were IBUL Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and UPL.

Both Sensex and Nifty registered their highest closing levels recored in nearly seven months.

Tags

Related Articles

Suspected Ulfa militants kill 5 men in Assam

Nov 2, 2018, 06:06 am IST

Handshake between PM and Nitish kumar ; feel something new in Indian politics?

Dec 26, 2017, 05:24 pm IST

Donald Trump is ignorant and ungrateful: cricketer-turned- politician

Jan 4, 2018, 06:32 am IST

Biopic on Mother Teresa will be released next year

Mar 11, 2019, 11:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close