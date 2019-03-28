Stock Market: BSE Sensex climbs 413 points

The stock market today showed upward movement. In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices climbed up. The BSE Sensex closed at 412.84 points, or 1.08%t, higher at 38,545.72. The NSE Nifty closed at 11,570.00, up 124.95 points from the previous close.

In the Sensex, the top gainers were HCL Tech, SBI, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Infosys. In Nifty the top gainers were IBUL Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and UPL.

Both Sensex and Nifty registered their highest closing levels recored in nearly seven months.