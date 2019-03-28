Supreme Court refuses to stall release of film based on ‘Ram Mandir’

The Supreme Court today refused to stall the release of the film ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’ which is scheduled to hit the screens across the country on 29th March. The court said, there is no connection between the mediation proceeding and the release of the movie.

A plea seeking to stall the release of the film was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde and the petitioner claimed that the release of the movie will vitiate the ongoing mediation proceeding in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The bench listed the plea for hearing after two weeks.

The film ‘Ram Ki Janmabhoomi’, directed by Sanoj Mishra, revolves around the issue of Ram Mandir.