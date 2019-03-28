Swine Flu : Death Toll Rises to 21 in Three Months

With the rise of H1N1 virus cases, commonly known as swine flu, 21 deaths (Till March 24) alone have been reported so far this year in the national capital, says data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The data adds that this toll is worrisome, as this is the highest number of deaths due to swine flu after 2010. In that year, 77 people have died in New Delhi alone, while the national figure was 1,103.

Figures from the NCDC are alarming and says that immediate steps need to be taken as the swine flu is spreading very fast. Till now 3,512 cases have come to light from Delhi, while 21,982 is the figure for the entire country. In Delhi, the death toll rose to 21, while the national toll has reached to 741 till March 24, 2019.

Considering the previous year data, 205 people were affected by Swine flu in New Delhi, and it was 14,992 nation-wide. The deaths in 2018 in Delhi had touched two, while the national count was 1,103. In 2010, the cases of H1N1 virus affected people was 2,725 in Delhi, out of which 77 died. Though the cases jumped in the following year (4,307 in 2015), the death of affected people couldn’t cross 12.