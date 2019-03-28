US State secretary says ,’China abuses Muslims at home, but protects terrorists from UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China abuses over a million Muslims at home, but protects terror groups from UN sanctions. Pompeo in a series of tweets criticised China’s hypocrisy this.

He was mentioning the incident at UN the security council. China has blocked the efforts of other counteries to declare Moulana Masood Azhar the chief of Jaishe E mohammed as a global terrorist. After the Pulwama mterror attack, which was carried out by JEM, in UNSC France has put forwaded a resolution to designate Azhar a global terrorist. China has vetoed the resolution

He said in a tweet that the world cannot afford China’s hypocrisy towards Muslims. Pompeo said, China has detained more than one million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang since April, 2017.

Met with survivors and family members of China's campaign of repression and mass detention against #Uighurs, ethnic #Kazakhs, and other members of minority groups in #Xinjiang. I call on China to end these counterproductive policies and release all arbitrarily detained. pic.twitter.com/g803O23bej — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 27, 2019