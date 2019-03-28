Latest NewsInternational

US State secretary says ,’China abuses Muslims at home, but protects terrorists from UN

Mar 28, 2019, 08:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China abuses over a million Muslims at home, but protects terror groups from UN sanctions. Pompeo in a series of tweets criticised China’s hypocrisy this.

He was mentioning the incident at UN the security council. China has blocked the efforts of other counteries to declare Moulana Masood Azhar the chief of Jaishe E mohammed as a global terrorist. After the Pulwama mterror attack, which was carried out by JEM, in UNSC France has put forwaded a resolution to designate Azhar a global terrorist. China has vetoed the resolution

He said in a tweet that the world cannot afford China’s hypocrisy towards Muslims. Pompeo said, China has detained more than one million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang since April, 2017.

Tags

Related Articles

Disha-Patani-DIWALI-LOOK

Disha Patani’s bold and beautiful Diwali Look: See Pic

Nov 6, 2018, 10:56 am IST

England’s Chances to Victory looks grim

Dec 30, 2017, 11:12 am IST

Over 50 women entered Sabarimala temple : Kerala Govt in Supreme Court

Jan 18, 2019, 01:16 pm IST

Ceasefire violation of Pakistan killed 2 BSF jawans in J&K

Jun 3, 2018, 05:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close