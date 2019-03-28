Latest NewsIndia

Will make proper investigation into Jayalaitha’s death, says MK Stalin

Mar 28, 2019, 10:09 pm IST
M.K.Stalin, the opposition leader and DML president has said that once his party is back in power will make a fresh investigation on former chief minister Jayalalitha’s death. He said that the the circumstances lead to Jayalalitha’s death and the cause of her is still reamins as a mystery.And this needs further investigation. He was talking at a election meeting in Madurai.

Stalin also accused that during Jayalalithaa’s hospitalization, even senior ministers were denied access to her, adding, they were still making false claims. When the other chief ministers like CN Annadurai were hospitalized in critical conditions, competent authorities and health ministers used to give information to the public regularly about their state of health, Stalin added.

