1,257 civilians killed in anti-IS strikes

The US-led coalition has revealed that more than 1,250 civilians were killed in anti – ISIS strikes. In a period of more than four-year the coalition has done 4,038 airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. The civilian death toll from the period between when the air strikes began in August 2014 until February this year. The coalition revealed this in a statement.

Earlier in the last week, the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has seized the last resort of ISIS in Syria. And the SDF has announced it defeated IS in the last area it held in Syria in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.