NEWSInternational

3 NRIs arrested in Oman for stealing diesel

Mar 29, 2019, 04:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Royal Oman police have reported that they have arrested three NRI’s from Asia for stealing Diesel from tankers which were parked near pumps. The police said that they arrested the accused while they were trying to move the stolen Diesel to barracks. Other details regarding the robbers are kept secret.

In another incident that happened in Oman where three Asia men were captured for pick-pocketing, the accused are still under custody. The special investigation team has found that the three men have stolen money from those people who visited the market.

Tags

Related Articles

Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan

Famous singer arrested for rash driving

Mar 13, 2018, 06:28 am IST

Arab nations to impose more sanctions on Qatar

Jul 30, 2017, 02:40 pm IST
girl-hugs-boys-in-mall

This Is What Happens After Muslim Girl Hugs Young Boys Outside Mall On Eid Day: Video

Jun 19, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

Several websites including AlJazeera are banned in these countries

May 26, 2017, 06:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close