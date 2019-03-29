3 NRIs arrested in Oman for stealing diesel

The Royal Oman police have reported that they have arrested three NRI’s from Asia for stealing Diesel from tankers which were parked near pumps. The police said that they arrested the accused while they were trying to move the stolen Diesel to barracks. Other details regarding the robbers are kept secret.

In another incident that happened in Oman where three Asia men were captured for pick-pocketing, the accused are still under custody. The special investigation team has found that the three men have stolen money from those people who visited the market.