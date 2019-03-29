Arvind Kejriwal in Andhra Pradesh to Campaign For Chandrababu Naidu

Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at Vijayawada on Thursday for campaigning in favour of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu.

“I have come to Andhra Pradesh to appeal to the people to vote for Chandrababu Naidu, ” said the Delhi CM.

“Only a visionary and dynamic leader like him can build a modern Andhra Pradesh. In last five years he had laid the foundation of a modern and vibrant Andhra Pradesh and this work needs to be taken forward,” said Kejriwal.

The election to Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11.