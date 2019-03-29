Campaign posters of these candidates made with Lucifer look are going viral

After the release of Lucifer starring Mohan Lal, the candidates of 2019 LokSabha Election from Kerala have been infected with the film’s poster virus. The posters of election candidates are made out of photo -shopped film posters from Lucifer film.

The first poster was the poster of the Leftist AM Arif in Alappuzha. The Nedumbilly jeep in the jeep changed to Alappuzha. Lucar who headed down is a similar model.

With the creating wide applause in social media, Left candidate MB Rajesh also reached Lucifer in Palakkad.

Congress though arrived late came with the latest. Lucifer’s visit to Kerala has been made by president Rahul Gandhi.

