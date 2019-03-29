Latest NewsNEWS

Campaign posters of these candidates made with Lucifer look are going viral

Mar 29, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

After the release of Lucifer starring Mohan Lal, the candidates of 2019 LokSabha Election from Kerala have been infected with the film’s poster virus. The posters of election candidates are made out of photo -shopped film posters from Lucifer film.

The first poster was the poster of the Leftist AM Arif in Alappuzha. The Nedumbilly jeep in the jeep changed to Alappuzha. Lucar who headed down is a similar model.

With the creating wide applause in social media, Left candidate MB Rajesh also reached Lucifer in Palakkad.

Congress though arrived late came with the latest. Lucifer’s visit to Kerala has been made by president Rahul Gandhi.

POSTERS

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Privatization: Thomas Issac slams Shashi Tharoor

Mar 19, 2019, 07:00 pm IST
Football

Indian football teams not to participate at Asian Games 2018

Jul 2, 2018, 12:11 am IST

Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar abort his pilgrimage

Nov 17, 2018, 10:30 am IST

BJP demands September 17th be celebrated as ‘Telangana Liberation Day’

Aug 31, 2017, 12:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close