KeralaLatest News

Case Against Actor-Politician Innocent For Violating Poll Codes

Mar 29, 2019, 09:34 am IST
Less than a minute

Aluva: A case has been filed against Actor turned Politician Innocent for allegedly violating poll codes. The case was taken for a flex board of the candidate which was installed at Keeramkunnu area of Aluva. The flex appeared in front of private property.

Innocent who is the candidate from Chalakkudy constituency and also the sitting M.P will have to face legal action as Election squad has brought the report of the incident to the police station.

The high court had banned installing any flex boards as a part of the election campaign.

