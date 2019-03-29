Election Manifesto of CPI released ; Announces assured pension of Rs.9000 per month

The Communist Party of India today released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Party Secretary, D Raja promised to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, Statutory assurance of remunerative prices -at least 50% of the cost of production- for all farm produce.

The manifesto promised restoration of the SC/ST sub-plan both at the Centre and the states, unemployment allowance as part of social security to the unemployed, and filling up all vacancies across sectors.

It also promised to prevent crime against women, adequate budgetary allocation for strengthening institutions and an increasing number of courses and fast-tracking all cases in a timely manner. Legislation to reserve 33% seats to women in Parliament and state assemblies are also among the main promises of the party.

The party has also assured a minimum pension of nine thousand per month for the workers.