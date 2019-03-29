Ex-ISRO Chief Says India Had Anti-Satelite Missile Potential in 2007, But UPA-2 Govt had No Political Will

Former ISRO Chairman G. Madhavan Nair had said that India possessed the potential to make an anti-satellite (ASAT) missile at the year 2007, but there was no political will at the time to demonstrate it. He said when China shot down an ageing weather satellite by launching a missile in 2007, India had the technology to undertake a similar mission.

“…now (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji has taken the initiative and he had the political will and courage to say that we will do this. We have now demonstrated this to the whole world,” Nair told PTI.

Nair said India could have shown their ASAT capacity long befor, but the lack of political will at that time meant that the project never took off.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has destroyed a live low-orbiting satellite during a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league”.PM Narendra Modi said ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.