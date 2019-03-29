Flights delayed as dense fog takes over UAE

Several flights have been disrupted by fog at Dubai Internatioanl Airport. The weather rupture has been confirmed by the Emirate airlines on their Twitter account. “Fog has affected some flights from Dubai International Airport”. They said.

The company has asked the passengers to check their flight status on websites.

Thick fog was reported in different parts to the country, including Dubai, Al Dhafrah area, Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

Unstable weather in the country has been experiencing in the past couple of days and it is due to a pressure variation in atmosphere confirms the weather forecasting service in the country.

The Dubai Police also received as many as 3,385 emergency calls but there were no serious injuries.