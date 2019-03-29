Latest NewsBusiness

Gold & Silver Price: Gold and Silver prices decline

Mar 29, 2019, 08:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver declines. Gold price declined by 395 to Rs 32,700 per 10 grams. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 395 each to Rs 32,700 and Rs 32,530 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold prices had gained Rs 35 to Rs 33,095 Thursday. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight grams on Friday.

Silver ready fell by Rs. 590 to Rs. 38,260 per kg on Friday and weekly-based delivery declined Rs. 713 to Rs. 37,289 per kg. Silver coins, however, were unchanged at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags

Related Articles

minor raped

Minor raped and left at school campus; FIR registered

Apr 23, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

Story of South Indian Actress and Politician Nagma: Controversy’s every time favorite

Dec 24, 2017, 03:27 pm IST

Subramanian Swamy advocates for President’s Rule in Kerala

May 29, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
google jobs

Pentagon AI Contract may drop-off by Google, employees addressed ‘Business Of War’

Jun 2, 2018, 05:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close