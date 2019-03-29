Gold & Silver Price: Gold and Silver prices decline

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver declines. Gold price declined by 395 to Rs 32,700 per 10 grams. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 395 each to Rs 32,700 and Rs 32,530 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold prices had gained Rs 35 to Rs 33,095 Thursday. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight grams on Friday.

Silver ready fell by Rs. 590 to Rs. 38,260 per kg on Friday and weekly-based delivery declined Rs. 713 to Rs. 37,289 per kg. Silver coins, however, were unchanged at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.