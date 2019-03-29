KeralaLatest News

“I will vote for BJP candidate Surendran”, says P C George

Mar 29, 2019, 11:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Kerala Janapaksham founder and MLA PC George who is a voter from  Pathananamthitta consistuency have asserted that he will lay his vote for BJP only.

He clearly reported that he will vote for K surendran, as he was the only one candidate who approached him for casting his vote.

He informed that his party will be cooperating with BJP led NDA in the 2019 polls.

I will only cast my vote to K Surendran as he was the only candidate who came to my home asking vote.” he said.

PC George has supported BJP when Sabarimala issue was firing up in the state.

He informed that his party Janapaksham had discussed the issue of cooperating with BJP as the Congress party did not respond to his demand that his party has to be made a partner of UDF.

Tags

Related Articles

These are the most violent cities in the world

Jul 7, 2018, 11:09 pm IST
student-stripped-down-in-class

Professor questioned length of dress, student stripped down to underwear: Video

May 15, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Make In India : Indian scientist designs indigenous bullet-proof jacket for Indian Army

Jun 6, 2017, 03:15 pm IST

Sunanda Pushkar death case : Delhi Court sends case against Shashi Tharoor to Sessions court

Feb 4, 2019, 03:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close