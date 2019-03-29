“I will vote for BJP candidate Surendran”, says P C George

The Kerala Janapaksham founder and MLA PC George who is a voter from Pathananamthitta consistuency have asserted that he will lay his vote for BJP only.

He clearly reported that he will vote for K surendran, as he was the only one candidate who approached him for casting his vote.

He informed that his party will be cooperating with BJP led NDA in the 2019 polls.

I will only cast my vote to K Surendran as he was the only candidate who came to my home asking vote.” he said.

PC George has supported BJP when Sabarimala issue was firing up in the state.

He informed that his party Janapaksham had discussed the issue of cooperating with BJP as the Congress party did not respond to his demand that his party has to be made a partner of UDF.