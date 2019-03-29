Kanthapuram Sunni’s will support LDF in the Lok Sabha election

Kanathapuram Sunni section will support LDF in the coming Lok Sabha election. The Kanthapuram section has claimed that the ruling LDF government has given full support and special consideration to the section. The decision will be imparted to the activists through the units. Sunni Muslims is the biggest section in Kerala Muslims. In this, a majority of Muslims are behind Kanthapuram. Kanthapuram Sunnis are lead by Kanthapuram A.P.Abubacker Musliar.

In the coming Lok Sabha election, the Kanthapuram section will give the vote to LDF in all the 20 seats in the state. The group has said that they want a secular government in the centre. And supporting LDF in the state will not affect this decision. The LDF government has given the Chairman of Hajj Committee to Kanthapuram section. And the UDF leaders has not attended the conference at the Markaz, this has ignited the wrath of the Kanthapuram section.