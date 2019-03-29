‘Mahagathbandhan’ is a ‘non-bandhan’, political circus and a recipe for chaos’, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has severely criticised the ‘Grand Alliance’ of opposition parties. He termed the grand alliance as a political circus. He in his social media handle raised this criticism. In his blog wrote that the ‘mahagathbandhan’ is a ‘non-bandhan’, political circus and a recipe for chaos.

In a blog post, Jaitley said that over the last several months, India was “exhausted” with the talk of a ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The rationale, he said, was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were very strong and could not be challenged by an individual party.

Read Arun Jaitley’s Blog: