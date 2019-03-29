Nirav Modi denied bail again by a  British court

A Court in England today rejected the bail plea of absconding jeweller Nirav Modi for the second time in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank Fraud case. The court said, he posed a significant flight risk and had even issued death threats to witnesses related to his fraud and money laundering case.

After the denial of bail, the 48-year-old diamond merchant faces the possibility of extradition to India.

A three-member joint CBI and Enforcement Directorate team from India was present in the court and handed over a new file of evidence which was reviewed by the Westminster Magistrates Court judge before the hearing.

Nirav Modi was denied bail by District Judge Marie Mallon at his first hearing also soon after his arrest by Scotland Yard officers in London since last week.