Latest NewsInternational

Nirav Modi denied bail again by a  British court

Mar 29, 2019, 11:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Court in England today rejected the bail plea of absconding jeweller Nirav Modi for the second time in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank Fraud case. The court said, he posed a significant flight risk and had even issued death threats to witnesses related to his fraud and money laundering case.

After the denial of bail, the 48-year-old diamond merchant faces the possibility of extradition to India.

A three-member joint CBI and Enforcement Directorate team from India was present in the court and handed over a new file of evidence which was reviewed by the Westminster Magistrates Court judge before the hearing.

Nirav Modi was denied bail by District Judge Marie Mallon at his first hearing also soon after his arrest by Scotland Yard officers in London since last week.

Tags

Related Articles

Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac slams Modi’s speech

Jan 16, 2019, 07:21 am IST

10 tricks to free up storage space on your iPhone

Nov 22, 2017, 09:35 pm IST
p6_

Here are some  natural home remedies to cure headache

Jul 4, 2018, 08:34 pm IST
rahul opens up about northeast defeat

Finally, Rahul Gandhi opens up about defeat “Accept People’s mandate”

Mar 5, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close