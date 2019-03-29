Health & FitnessNEWS

Omega 3 rich diets will lower asthma symptoms in children; Read to know more

Mar 29, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Everyone knows that the health of a child is related to the food they take in. However, unfortunately, our parents do not know what to feed their children for the sake of their proper growth. New research has found that it is better to provide children those foods which are rich in Omega-3 fatty acid. The research team has found that Omega-3 fatty acids in the diet help in preventing Asthma which is likely to affect children below the age of 12.

This study was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Asthma in children can appear in several ways and can exhibit various symptoms which in turn is not external in the initial stages. Foods which are rich in
Omega -3 fatty acids help to avoid these symptoms from children. There are even studies that eating Omega-6 enriched foods may increase Asthma among children.

