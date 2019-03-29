Oppo Reno Has a Weird Looking Pop-Up Camera. Here is All What We know So Far

A video of a phone purporting to be Oppo’s new Reno has appeared on the Chinese social media site Weibo. The footage shows a typical Android phone at first, with the user tapping the screen to turn on the front-facing camera. Check out the video:

Oppo Reno has been listed on TENAA with model number PCAM00 and PCAT00. This is the Snapdragon 710 variant we are looking at, but there will be a Snapdragon 855-powered model as well.

The OPPO Reno Snapdragon 710 variant is fueled by 3,680mAh battery (minimum capacity) that will be equipped with VOOC 3.0 rapid charging. The Android 9 Pie OS with the ColorOS 6.0 will be preinstalled on the device. The 6 GB RAM variant of the phone may feature 128 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM model will be equipped with 256 GB of native storage.

The dimensions of the Oppo Reno are 156.6 × 74.3 × 9mm and it weighs 185 grams. The TENAA listing reveals that it will be arriving in Pink Gold in the home market. It houses a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that supports full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The case renders of the Oppo Reno have revealed that it will be featuring a notch-less screen. It will be also coming with an under-display fingerprint reader.