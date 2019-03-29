Latest NewsIndia

Samjhauta Express Blast: Arun Jaitley criticizes Congress for coining term ‘Hindu terror’

Mar 29, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
Senior BJP leader and union finance minister Arun Jaitley today criticised Congress for coining the term ‘Hindu terror’ and said it was a conspiracy.

Jaitley lamented over the loss of lives in the Samjhauta train blast in 2007. He said Congress coined ‘Hindu terror’ and filed cases based on fake evidence to create the theory. Those who considered Hindus as terrorists are now trying to prove their devotion towards religion, he added.

The Congress floated the fake theory of ‘Hindu terror’ to gain political mileage and tarnished the entire Hindu community’. They should apologise to the community’, he said.  “Terror is alien to the Hindu culture,” he said. “In fact, it is alien to India’s legacy., he added.”

The Special court probing the Samjhauta case said on March 20, that the agency failed miserably to prove charges framed against accused.

