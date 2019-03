In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices showed upward movement. The BSE Sensex climbed 127 points. Sensex closed at 38,675 points showing a rise of 0.33%. The NSE Nifty also closed at 11,623.90, higher by 53.90 points, or 0.47%.

The top gainer in the market were Tata Steel, M&M, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Reliance and Bharti Airtel.