‘World Idli Day’: Uber eats reveals that ‘Idli’ is the favourite breakfast dish in India

It is revealed that ‘Idli’ is the most ordered breakfast dish in India. Uber Eats, the online food supply company has revealed this. As per the data of Uber eats, Idli gets the highest number of orders in the morning. The company revealed this data as March 30 is ‘World Idli Day’.

The highest orders for idli comes from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai city, the study says. The most orders are placed in between 7.30 am to 11.30 am. It was on March 10 that the company got the highest orders for Idli in India.