Latest NewsSports

Yonex India Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap enters semi-finals

Mar 29, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Badminton, India’s ace players Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap have reached the men’s singles semifinals of the India Open tournament.  In the quarterfinals in New Delhi today, Srikanth defeated Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19. Kashyap upset Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan 21-16, 21-11.

H.S.Prannoy will take on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark later this evening. In women’s singles quarterfinals, P.V. Sindhu faces Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

Earlier Indian players PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth, advanced to the quarterfinals of the India Open tournament. In the pre-quarterfinals Sindhu defeated Deng Joy Xuan of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-13 in women’s singles.

Tags

Related Articles

railway

Attention Train Commuters. These Trains have a change in their Schedule

May 24, 2018, 10:49 pm IST

Sushmita Sen posted a glamorous pic with new tattoo went Viral

Mar 18, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

Sales of ‘assault and semi automatic rifles’ banned in the country

Mar 21, 2019, 05:20 pm IST
Pakistan suicide attack

Bomb blast near Prime Minister’s home, 9 killed and many injured

Mar 15, 2018, 08:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close