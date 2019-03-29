Yonex India Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap enters semi-finals

In Badminton, India’s ace players Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap have reached the men’s singles semifinals of the India Open tournament. In the quarterfinals in New Delhi today, Srikanth defeated Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19. Kashyap upset Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan 21-16, 21-11.

H.S.Prannoy will take on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark later this evening. In women’s singles quarterfinals, P.V. Sindhu faces Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

Earlier Indian players PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth, advanced to the quarterfinals of the India Open tournament. In the pre-quarterfinals Sindhu defeated Deng Joy Xuan of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-13 in women’s singles.