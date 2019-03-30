2 infected baby products withdrawn from markets

The UAE government has asked to withdraw two baby products that are found to be infected from the market. Two batches of a baby milk formula brand in the country have been immediately from the markets.
Blemil plus HR 1 and 2 (400GR), has been withdrawn from the market after the manufacturing company issued a warning that its production lines were infected with Salmonella virus. The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the withdrawing of two brands.
The ministry added that only 2 batches of the products will be withdrawn, BLEMIL PLUS HR 1 400GR – 2918137) and (BLEMIL PLUS HR 2 400GR -2928197).
"?????" ???? ???????? ?? ???? "?????? ???" . . . "????? ?????? ??????? ???? ???????? ?? ?????? ??????? ??????? (BLEMIL PLUS HR & 2 400GR) ????? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ???????? ???? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ??????? ??????????? ???????? "???????????" | ?????? #???_???????? #??? #??????? #???_?????? #?????? #????? #??????? #??_???????
