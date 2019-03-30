Latest NewsGulf

2 infected baby products withdrawn from markets

Mar 30, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
The UAE government has asked to withdraw two baby products that are found to be infected from the market. Two batches of a baby milk formula brand in the country have been immediately from the markets.

Blemil plus HR 1 and 2 (400GR), has been withdrawn from the market after the manufacturing company issued a warning that its production lines were infected with Salmonella virus. The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the withdrawing of two brands.

The ministry added that only 2 batches of the products will be withdrawn, BLEMIL PLUS HR 1 400GR – 2918137) and (BLEMIL PLUS HR 2 400GR -2928197).

