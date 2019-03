In Shooting, Indian shooters again bagged gold medal for Indian in the Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei. Sarabjot Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men’s junior event and Esha Singh women’s junior event. Till now India has bagged eight gold medals.

Sarabjot also partnered Arjun Cheema and Vijayveer Sidhu to win the junior team gold. India has so far won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals with two days of competition left.