BJP expelled former MP from party

In Bihar, BJP has expelled its state Vice President, Putul Kumari for six years from the party. She was expelled from the party for filing nomination against NDA candidate Giridhari Yadav from Banka Parliamentary constituency. Yadav is a JD(U) candidate. BJP and JDU are contesting this Lok Sabha election in an alliance.

Putul Kumari had lost in 2014, fighting on a BJP ticket, though she won as an independent in 2010 in a by-election necessitated by the death of her husband Digvijay Singh.

Putul Kumari is contesting as an independent candidate. Polling on the seat will be held in fthe irst phase on 11th April.